The Balearic Prosecutor's Office has given a favourable report for the Covid certificate being a requirement for entrance to bars and restaurants.

The government measure, which applies to establishments with interior capacities of fifty or more, is expected to be ratified by the Balearic High Court on Thursday. The prosecutor's report is significant insofar as there are unlikely to be differences of opinion, as has been the case in the past, when the prosecutor has opposed measures based on fundamental rights.

With the Covid passport, the prosecutor is of the view that the requirement will not violate the rights to equality or privacy, as no data will be stored and it is understood that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can obtain the document - a negative test in the case of those who are not vaccinated.