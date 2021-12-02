Spain's foreign health service is conducting epidemiological monitoring of passengers near to the woman on the flight from South Africa via Frankfurt to Palma who is infected with the Omicron variant. They will be phoned for ten days and asked if they have any symptoms of the disease. If they do, they will be given the relevant tests.

It is not necessary for these people to quarantine, as the epidemiological control is considered to be sufficient. As to other passengers on the plane, measures are not felt to be needed, as air was being continuously regenerated and is similar to being in a supermarket.

The infected woman has had the complete vaccination course, while her companion, who is negative, has not been vaccinated. Both are isolating at their home. At no time have they circulated freely on the island, as they were transferred by the foreign health service to their home from Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. According to the latest information, the woman remains in good health.