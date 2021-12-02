The U.S. supermodel Gigi Hadid arrived in Palma this morning on a private jet.

Hadid's modeling career began when she was two years old after being discovered by Paul Marciano of Guess. She started modeling for Baby Guess before stopping to concentrate on school. Hadid eventually returned to modeling in 2011. She resumed working with Marciano, and was named the face of a Guess campaign in 2012. Hadid has shot three campaigns with Guess as an adult.

In 2016, she was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Over the span of four years, Hadid has made thirty-five appearances on international Vogue magazine covers.

The reason for her visit to Mallorca is unclear.