The recently formed Spanish Hydroaviation Association (AEDH) intends reviving the historic Schneider Cup for seaplanes. A competition founded by Jacques Schneider, this was the alternative title for the Coupe d'Aviation Maritime, which was held between 1911 and 1931.

Schneider was motivated by a wish to encourage the development of practical and fast seaplanes. Now, and for the president of the Mallorcan Aeronautical Association and the AEDH, Miquel Buades, it is about recovering the spirit of the original trophy in order to promote hydroaviation as a means of transport in the twenty-first century.

If all goes to plan, the revived competition will be held in Puerto Pollensa in September 2022. Buades says that the new association is confident of developing hydroaviation. "A country with 8,000 kilometres of coastline, two archipelagos, two autonomous cities (in northern Africa) and countless waterways, lakes and wetlands, is ideal for this activity. It will undoubtedly bring social and economic benefits to the Balearics and the entire country." The Schneider Siglo XXI Cup, planned for next September, will also be "great international tourism promotion".

A meeting is to be held with the ministry of defence later this month about the use of the military base in Puerto Pollensa for the competition. Buades insists that "populated areas will not be flown over".

The founding of the AEDH resulted from the meeting of the first European Hydroaviation Congress, which was held in Puerto Pollensa in September this year. Ninety-four people from fourteen countries attended the congress.