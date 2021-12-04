‘Iona’ is the biggest British cruise ship in history and she has just docked in Palma after sailing from Southampton with a stopover in Vigo.

She was built in Germany by Meyer Werft, weighs 184,000 tons, is 344 metres long and belongs to the Excellence International Series.

‘Iona’ has 18 decks with 8 restaurants, 12 bars and 4 swimming pools, a large performance hall with a retractable glass roof and she can accommodate 5,200 passengers.

She is the first British mega-cruise ship powered by liquefied natural gas, has zero sulfur dioxide emissions and is easily identified by the enormous Union Jack flag on her bow and stern.

'Iona' has been scheduled to visit Palma several times but the trips were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.