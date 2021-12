The Balearic health ministry, which hasn't produced a detailed update of coronavirus data since Friday (Monday is a public holiday), has nevertheless reported there having been 1,166 new positive cases over a three-day period - 427 (which relate to Friday), 360 for Saturday and 379 for Sunday.

Of these 1,166 cases, 965 correspond to Mallorca, 125 to Minorca, 75 to Ibiza and one to Formentera.

The report on Friday notified 564 new cases (related to Thursday).