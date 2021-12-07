This Christmas many of us will be unable to visit family and friends in another country because of the Covid restrictions. So the Bulletin is offering a helping hand. The Bulletin website is widely read in Britain, Scandinavia and the U.S. and ofcourse the Balearic Island so why don´t you send us your Christmas messages to friends and family who maybe in Mallorca or Britain or elsewhere. We will publish them for free on our festive fun section.

All messages must be no more than 20 words and you can also send a video or a photograph.

Email them to us at editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es and lets start spreading the festive word.