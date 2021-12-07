A horse sculpture that was created by the artist, Aligi Sassu and installed on the main roundabout at the entrance to Puerto d’Alcúdia has been lying on a Municipal site for 8 months waiting to be repaired.

“We denounce the neglect and total abandonment by the City Council; urgent action is required and Aligi Sassu's family are very worried,” raged PP’s Fina Linares.

Mayor Bàrbara Rebassa has flatly denied rumours that the sculpture will not be returned to its former location.

"It is stored, not thrown away and we have been waiting for an expert to arrive,” she said.

In the meantime, 4 blacksmiths have been asked for quotes to repair the 12 metre high sculpture, which was severely damaged when a truck crashed into the roundabout in March this year.

"We are planning to repair the damage caused to the sculpture by the truck and we will also restore it,” said Works Councillor, Martí Garcías. “It has been outdoors for many years and some restoration work is required on the horse's neck.”