The Covid vaccination of 83,000 minors is scheduled to begin next week, now that the Public Health Commission has approved vaccination of 5-11-year-olds.

The vaccination process will begin with 11-year-olds and continue by age from 10-5, but it’s not clear whether the children will go to mass vaccination points or get their jabs at school.

According to Balearic Vaccination Campaign Coordinator, Eugenia Carandell, 36,000 doses of Pfizer for children under 12 will arrive in the Balearics next week and the kids will be given 2 doses, 8 weeks apart.

The accumulative incidence rate amongst those under the age of 16 is 414 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, which is above average for the Balearic Islands, bur infections are escalating. 288 new coronavirus positives were confirmed on Tuesday and 5,000 people are receiving Primary Care, which is almost a thousand more than last Friday.

The situation in hospitals remains stable, despite the increase in infections.

On Tuesday there were 32 people in Intensive Care, which is 3 more than Friday, but the ICU is still considered low risk with occupancy at 9.3%.

110 patients were on the Covid ward on Tuesday, compared to 89 on Friday and 4 more deaths were also confirmed.

Since Covid passports were deemed mandatory to eat in restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people and to enter nightlife venues, more people have decided to get vaccinated, which has caused long queues at Son Dureta and at the Vacubús at Fan Mallorca.

People were waiting in line for more than 2 hours to collect their Covid Certificates from Son Espases Hospital on Tuesday, forcing IB-Salut to open 3 more lines to speed up the process. There were also long queues at hospitals in Inca and Manacor.

It's a holiday today, but the Covid Certificate collection points are open, although people are advised to make an appointment to avoid waiting in long queues.

99,000 Covid Certificates have been issued, in person and online, since Friday.