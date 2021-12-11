Following the Constitution Day holiday, the number of daily Covid cases has been rising. The Balearic health ministry has given a brief report on Saturday which indicates 733 new positive cases, the highest number since 730 on August 2.

These figures aren't fully confirmed, but they show at least 577 cases in Mallorca and a test rate of 13.42%. This is provisional and may be slightly lower, as the number of tests is given as 5,699.

On Friday, there were 686 cases, 536 of them in Mallorca and with a test rate of 11.48%.

On Friday last week (December 3), there were 546 new cases.