BCM in Magalluf will be reopening on Thursday, December 23. Doors will be open from 11pm, with sessions from DJs Witty Martin, Sp1der and Lahox.

The club, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic, has been given a total makeover.

Titos Calvià Beach, which is at the same location as BCM, will open on Friday, December 17 at 11pm.

Covid rules obviously apply, such as presentation of the Covid passport or proof of a negative test.