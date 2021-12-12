A motorcyclist who knocked down a Palma police officer on Friday night later tested positive for cannabis.

The incident occurred outside the Son Moix Stadium. The officer was on duty ahead of the Real Mallorca-Celta Vigo match, which kicked off at 9pm. The motorcyclist, said to have been travelling at high speed, ran into him.

The officer suffered facial trauma and cuts and blows to various parts of his body. He was admitted to Son Espases Hospital, where he underwent surgery for injury to his right eye.

The motorcyclist claimed that the officer had jumped out on him. He was exceeding a 50 kilometres per hour limit and was apparently riding without lights. He tested negative for alcohol but positive for cannabis.