A 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday after he missed his plane at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport and confronted National Police officers.

He had a flight to Valencia for 10.05. At around 10.25, he became very aggressive towards check-in staff, who had informed him that the flight was closed. Issuing insults and threatening to kill one of the staff, he smashed computer equipment and pushed a female supervisor without injuring her.

Security guards tried to calm him down, as also did two police officers. However, he became more aggressive, ripping off his mask and confronting the officers.

He was eventually arrested. The cost of the damage is put at 1,200 euros.