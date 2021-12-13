A slightly foggy morning in the middle of the island today but there should be clear skies and mainly sunshine across most of the island by lunchtime.

In Palma temperatures could reach 17 degrees around midday, falling to 13 as the sun goes down.

Pollenca may have the highest temperature today with expected highs of 18.

Over in the east it is slightly cooler with highs of around 16 but falling to 9 late afternoon.

Nightime temperatures could reach as low as 4 degrees.

Live feed from Sa Marina Puravida - Alcudia:

Weather forecast for next days:

Minimum temperatures:

2 Lluc

2 Campos, Salines

3 Campos

3 Binissalem

4 Palma Univ

4 Sa Pobla

4 Muro

4 Escorca

5 Arta

5 Airp.Palma

5 Manacor

5 Sta Maria

5 Pollensa

6 Calvia

6 Sineu

6 Porreres

6 P.Pollença

6 S.Servera

6 Alfabia

7 Andratx

