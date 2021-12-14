The childhood vaccination programme against COVID-19, which covers about 83,000 children between 5 and 11 years, starts this Wednesday in the Balearic Islands. The process will begin with the 37,264 children between 9 and 11 years. Appointments can be made online from 3pm today through the BitCita website.



The vaccinations will be carried out in the afternoons, so that it does not interfere with the school schedule. Appointments are available at the Son Dureta Hospital in Palma and at the COVID Express centres in Inca and Manacor.

In the other islands vaccinationes will be at the authorized health centres, which will appear on the BitCita web page. Health Minister Patricia Gómez already said last Friday that vaccinations in schools were not possible as the process was too complicated. The children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who will give their verbal consent.

Priority will be given to children with pre-existing health concerns, regardless of their age. Although all children from 5 to 11 years of age can be vaccinated. There are about 3,500 children with pre-existing conditions and they will be contacted by their local Health Centre to make an appointment.