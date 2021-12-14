The Balearic minister for mobility, Josep Marí, has presented the project for rehabilitating the old fishermen's boathouses in Portocolom. There are 189 in all, and the cost will be nine million euros.

Marí and the director general for ports, Xavier Ramis, explained the project on Monday to the various interested parties - Felanitx town hall, the Arca heritage association and local pressure group Salvem Portocolom among them. The project will now go to public consultation, the government's intention being to undertake work late next year.

The restoration will retain the character of the boathouses while reinforcing structures in order to prevent damage from storms. The Ports IB regional authority has been working on the drafting of the project for several years. Some of the boathouses are in such a bad way that they are ruins. Walkways above them have had to be closed off because of the fear of collapse.