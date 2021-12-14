The Balearic health ministry's report for Tuesday indicates 826 new positive cases of coronavirus, a daily number comparable to late July; there were 829 on July 29. By island, the 826 cases, 446 more than were reported on Monday (for which there was far less testing), are Mallorca 743, Minorca 65, Ibiza 17, Formentera one. The 380 cases on Monday were Mallorca 312, Minorca 45, Ibiza 23.

The test rate for the 826 cases is 12.76%. It was 11.55% on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is 11.64%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 478.1; it was 445.2 on Monday. In Mallorca 483.0, up from 443.7; Minorca 663.9, down from 674.4; Ibiza 364.2, up from 340.5; Formentera 58.8 (no change). The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 225.3, up from 184.2 on Monday.

On the wards, there are 41 more Covid patients than on Monday - Mallorca 183, an increase of 39; Ibiza 14 (up two); Minorca ten (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is unchanged from Monday - 12.02% (classified as being in the medium risk band). There are 35 patients in Mallorca (up one), four in Minorca (down one) and two in Ibiza (no change).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 7,078 people, an increase of 301; in Mallorca 5,670, up 298.

The number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 111,842. The health ministry has confirmed one more death. The total is 1,038.

Vaccination - 888,295 people have had at least one dose, 85.84% of the target population and 670 more than were reported on Monday. With the complete course, there are 866,508 people (83.73%) - 534 more.