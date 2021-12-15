The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 697 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 129 fewer than were reported on Tuesday.

In Mallorca, there are 591 new cases; in Minorca 66; Ibiza 38; Formentera two. Of the 826 cases on Tuesday, there were 743 in Mallorca, 65 in Minorca, 17 in Ibiza 17, and one in Formentera.

The test rate is 10.51%. The Tuesday rate was 12.76%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 523.4, up from 478.1. In Mallorca this is 538.4, up from 483.0; Minorca 677.5, up from 663.9; Ibiza 372.8, up from 364.2; Formentera 58.8 (no change). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 225.3 to 252.1.

On the wards, there are 214 Covid patients, an increase of seven; the number increased by 41 on Tuesday. There are 195 patients in Mallorca (up 12), 12 in Ibiza (down two), and seven in Minorca (down three).

In intensive care, the ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 12.02% to 13,2%. There are 45 patients - 38 in Mallorca (three more), four in Minorca (no change), and three in Ibiza (up one).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 7,594 people, a further rise of 516. In Mallorca, the number is 6,137, an increase of 467.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 112,757 cases and 1,038 deaths - the ministry has not reported any more deaths.

As to the vaccination, 888,977 people have had at least one dose (85.9% of the target population), an increase of 682. With the complete course, there are 867,071 people (83.79%) - 563 more.