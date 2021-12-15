Some nerves and a lot of desire for this step towards the new normality. The queue at the Son Dureta vaccination centre was full this afternoon with the first children, accompanied by their parents, who went to receive the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus after school.

During this first day, a total of 404 children aged between 9 and 11 years will pass through the vaccination centre to receive the vaccine from 15:00 to 20:00. The general tone on this first day of vaccination in Mallorca has been one of normality and calm, despite some controversy that has arisen in recent days over vaccination among minors.

With their school uniforms still on, the youngest children came to receive their vaccinations.

It was a quick appointment with no waiting, as there were hardly any queues at Son Dureta today.

"Don't look here, look at daddy and take a breath, ready", said the nurse to one of the first children to receive the vaccine.

One jab, fifteen minutes of waiting and home. "Life as normal, you can go and play now," she reminded the child.

The second dose will arrive in eight weeks, a slightly longer waiting time than for adults. It is worth remembering that minors receive a specific preparation for this group, with the Pfizer formula and a third of the dose that adults receive.