The third booster jab has arrived in the Balearics. People over the age of 40 will be given the third jab if it is more than six months after their second vaccination as the number of cases of coronavirus in the Balearics continue to mount. The Balearic Ministry for health reported 750 more cases of Covid in the Balearics in the last 24 hours.

People in the 50 to 59 age bracket will be the first to receive the booster jab. The vaccine is said to weaken after six months hence the need for the third jab.

More to follow