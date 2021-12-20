The man who brutally assaulted a doctor at the PAC of Muro on the morning of October 28, 2017 faces a three-year prison sentence. The prosecution accuses him of a crime of assault and one of injury. Likewise, the public prosecutor's office requests that the defendant compensate the medical practitioner 10,000 euros for the injuries received.

According to the prosecution's indictment, the incident took place at around 12:00 noon. The accused, a 38 year old man, went to the health centre because of dizziness. The doctor asked him for identification to be able to see him and an argument started between them. The man left the office and returned a short time later with his ID card in hand. The situation did not resolve, but escalated, and the accused punched the doctor in the forehead and on the cheek.

The victim fell to the ground and the male continued kicking and punching him. He then fled. But he left his ID card behind, so he was easily arrested shortly after by the Guardia Civil. The doctor suffered injuries to his nose and face. It took the doctor almost five months to heal. The trial begins shortly in Palma.