The Balearic health ministry has reported 829 new positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday - 631 in Mallorca, 100 in Minorca, 97 in Ibiza and one in Formentera. These are 241 more than on Monday but have to be considered against a lower amount of testing on Sunday. The Monday 588 cases were Mallorca 546, Ibiza 36, Minorca six. Over the previous days, the daily numbers of cases were 666, 790 and 729.

The Tuesday test rate is down to 10.92% from 12.9% on Monday. The seven-day positivity test rate is 11.93%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 613.0 to 673.8. The incidence in Mallorca is 685.0, up from 626,1; in Minorca 738.2, up from 697.4; in Ibiza 609,2, up from 520.3; in Formentera 126.0, up from 117.6. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics has risen from 318.4 to 321.3.

On hospital wards, there are 256 Covid patients, five fewer than on Monday - Mallorca 228 (down four), Ibiza 15 (down one), Minorca 13. In intensive care, the ICU Covid occupancy rate has gone up from 15.25% to 15.54% - this percentage is defined as high risk. There are 53 patients in all - 46 in Mallorca (one more than on Monday); Minorca four and Ibiza three (both no change).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 10,418 people, an increase of 514 from Monday. In Mallorca, there are 8,498 people, an increase of 397.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 117,105 cases and 1,046 deaths - the ministry has reported three more deaths.

Vaccination - 942,532 people have had at least one dose (84.22% of the target population), 1,887 more than on Monday. With the complete course, there are 915,861 people (81.84%), 907 more.