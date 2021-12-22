The Balearic Islands does not want new restrictions. In her meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the other presidents of the autonomous communities that vaccination is encouraged, the president of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, will defend that the use of the COVID certificate is normalized to encourage citizens to get fully vaccinated and that prudence is appealed to before the arrival of the Christmas holidays. In any case, the Government says that the president wants to listen to the proposals put forward by both Sánchez and the regional presidents to decide whether to accept any of them.

The Government states that the citizens of the Balearic Islands have shown enormous responsibility and prudence in deciding to suspend many Christmas get togethers. They say it is important that the general public maintain this attitude of responsibility and prudence in these difficult circumstances with the progressive infections of the omicron variant, much more contagious than the strains that were dominant until now. The Government is not in favor of approving new restrictions, but rather of increasing vaccination and one of the measures it advocates is the use of the COVID certificate in various areas.

It has been proven that the requirement of the pass has increased the requests for vaccination among people who had not been vaccinated until now. One of the places where they recognise that there are more problems is in nightlife.

Armengol will also ask Sánchez for more resources to reinforce Primary Care and the team of trackers. An estimated 3,000 people are tracked every day.