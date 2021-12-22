Arta town hall has taken the decision to cancel all events for the Sant Antoni fiestas in January. A Tuesday meeting of political party representatives, police, Civil Protection and the Sant Antoni committees came to a difficult but unanimous decision.

Mayor Manolo Galán said that the will of everyone has been to celebrate Sant Antoni as normally as possible. But this is not feasible due to the increases in Covid cases in the municipality. "There has been talk of alternatives, but the essence of the fiestas would be lost. We felt that the best option was cancellation."

Arta, as with other municipalities, has key mass events for Sant Antoni, such as the "acapte" on January 16. It starts at 9am and crowds go along streets after two demons.

Galán added that everyone is tired of a situation which will affect the fiestas for a second year. "We couldn't do the fiestas in any other way; this would detract from them. Let's hope that next year the fiestas can be celebrated at their best and that all citizens can go onto the streets and sing and dance with the demons."