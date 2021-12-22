86148 was this year's 'El Gordo' jackpot number for the Christmas Lottery, worth four million euros for the series, 400,000 euros for a tenth and 20,000 euros per euro played. The number was sung at 12.12pm by Yanisse Alexandra Soto Rivera and Paula Figuereo Figuereo.

It was sold at the Atocha railway station in Madrid and in Las Palmas, Santoña (Cantabria), Ayamonte (Huelva) and Toledo.

In Mallorca, 89053 won an exclusive fifth prize in Santa Ponsa, worth 60,000 euros for each series. Up to 172 series of this number were sold, equivalent to around 10.3 million euros. 89053 was the second highest winning number in Mallorca. A distributed fourth prize (42833) had winners in Pont d'Inca and Capdepera.

People in the Balearics spent the least on the Christmas Lottery this year - an average of 39.37 euros per person - although total sales increased by 21% to 46.1 million euros.