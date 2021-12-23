The 'Galatzó Trail', an international mountain race that takes place in the public estate of Galatzó, will now follow an ancestral path of the Serra de Tramuntana, the path of sa Font Nova. This sporting event, which runs through the most impressive landscapes of the Serra, is very popular and always has a large number of participants. The fifth edition will be held on March 13, 2022 and already has 40 percent of its registrations sold.

The Calvià Town Hall has informed that new trails will be offered thanks to the recovery of this ancient pathway and two-way sections will be eliminated. In the case of the 43 kilometre race, the two-way sections in the race will be reduced, the section of ses Planes will be eliminated and replaced by a more acceptable path. For the 23-kilometre challenge, the usual route has been reversed, introducing improvements in the itinerary such as the inclusion of the ancestral path of Pas des Cossis, in the uphill direction, in order to contribute to the reduction of erosion in the area.

The 'Galatzó Trail' is organized by the Calvià 2004 Foundation and the Town Hall and has more than one hundred volunteers.