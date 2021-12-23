The European Commission confirmed that, from late next year, Britain will be part of the ETIAS, meaning that Britons will have to pre-register their details before any trip, as well as pay the €7 levy, accprding to a report this morning from City AM.

Once the pre-authorisation has been approved, British passport holders will be allowed to stay in Europe up to 90 days, according to the report on the City AM website.

The European Commission confirmed the payment and pre-registration will apply for any trips to all Schengen area states, plus the non-Schengen micro-states of Andorra and Monaco.

This means the ETIAS requirements will be in place for any trip to Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, San Marino, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Italy, Greece, Czech Republic, Malta, Monaco, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland Vatican City.