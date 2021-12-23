The Balearic government ordered the blanket use of the Covid passport this morning in bars, restaurants and cafeterias, whatever their size or capacity. Until now it had been limited to busuinesses with a capacity of more than 50 people.

This was the only new measure introduced by the Balearic government following a meetingof their Covid safety committee this morning.

The Spanish government ordered that face masks should be compulsory outdoors starting tomorrow on Thursday night.

More to follow