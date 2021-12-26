In 2021, there have been 40 fatalities on roads in the Balearics. Figures up to December 22 indicate that there have been seven more deaths than in 2020, with Mallorca having accounted for 27 of the fatalities, the same number as last year.

The national government delegation in the Balearics notes that fifteen cars and twelve motorcycles more than ten years old have been involved in fatal accidents and that the worst two months have been August (eight deaths) and December (six).

In many instances, speeding has been the cause. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (or both) has also been a contributory factor.

Since 2011, 516 people have lost their lives on Balearic roads. The worst year was 2017, when there were 62 fatalities. The 33 in 2020 was the lowest number, and the 40 for 2021 is equal second lowest with 2013.

The accident in Santa Margalida on December 5, when three men in their twenties lost their lives, has been the worst this year.