On Thursday and after more than two years of closure, BCM in Magalluf reopened. The club, which has undergone renovation, has an official capacity of 3,000, but the reduced capacity meant no more than 1,800. As it was, there were just over 700 people, the management having opted to admit fewer people in order to provide even greater space.

For the opening party, general tickets cost 20 euros. The VIP tickets were 400 euros for four people. Health rules required the Covid passport or proof of negative tests - PCR, a maximum of 72 hours in advance, or antigen (48 hours).

Rebeka Brown, one of the best known house music vocalists on the international scene, and Wally López, a leading Spanish DJ producer, led the entertainment, which lasted until 5am.