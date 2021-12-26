Figures from the Balearic government on Sunday indicate 1,036 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are cases which relate to Christmas Day.

In Mallorca there are 902 new cases; Minorca 79, Ibiza 52, Formentera three.

The positivity test rate for the 1,036 is 20.83% from just under 5,000 tests. The Saturday rate for 1,159 cases was 16.21%.

Intensive care Covid patient numbers are 56 - Mallorca 46; Minorca and Ibiza both five. The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 16.42%. On Friday, there were 55 patients in all, with Mallorca 45, Ibiza six and Minorca four.

On hospital wards there are 228 Covid patients - Mallorca 201, Ibiza 17, Minorca ten. These represent an increase of ten from Friday - Mallorca plus three, Ibiza plus eight, Minorca minus one.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 14,375 people, an increase of 1,657 since Friday.

As noted by the spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, Javier Arranz, the high daily numbers currently being recorded are likely to continue into January.