We went to Paguera for our Boxing Day walk. The waves looked good on the sea and the surfers were taking advantage of them. Nice to see the sun shining again and the temperatures a little higher. Thanks for watching.

27-12-2021Youtube: Steve and Anita in Mallorca

Steve and Anita Baggley go for a walk on Boxing Day to Paguera.

See the video above.

