Sa Pobla, the Mallorcan municipality most closely associated with the Sant Antoni fiestas (and since mediaeval times), has called off all events that had been scheduled for January with the exception of religious celebrations.

On Tuesday evening, councillors held a meeting with representatives of various associations, the town hall having sought to adapt the programme in light of the current health situation.

Having already cancelled the pyromusical on January 16, main events remaining that attract large numbers of people included the dance of the bigheads. In the end, there was a consensus view that the effort involved in modifying and changing the location of events could not guarantee reduced capacities to enable these events to go ahead.

In addition, it was felt that changes would detract from these events. The town hall had earlier been considering alternative venues away from the Plaça Major.

Surviving from the programme are the Sant Antoni mass on January 17 and the Compline service on the evening of the 16th, which is when the proclamation of 'Visca Sant Antoni' is made. There will be reduced capacities for both.

Otherwise, the animal blessings on the 17th have also gone, these being far less of an occasion than in neighbouring Muro, where the town hall has yet to announce what will be happening with the fiestas.