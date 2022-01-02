Valldemossa once more tops the list of Mallorca's wealthiest municipalities. Income figures published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicate that average gross income per person in Valldemossa was 25,686 euros in 2019, the period to which the INE report refers.

Behind Valldemossa come Escorca (23,855 euros), Deya (23,676 euros), Esporles (20,947 euros) and Bunyola (20,891 euros). The lowest average gross income per person is in Inca - 13,661 euros. The next two lowest are Sa Pobla (13,750 euros) and Vilafranca de Bonany (13,805 euros). In Palma, the average gross income per person is 16,982 euros.

In terms of average gross household income, Valldemossa is also first - 63,264 euros - followed by Esporles (59,617 euros), Bunyola (57,007 euros), Marratxí (56,271 euros) and Deya (55,690 euros).

The municipalities with the lowest household incomes are Vilafranca (37,170 euros), Capdepera (37,493 euros) and Costitx (38,007 euros).