By the end of this year, the centre of popular and traditional culture of Palma will be ready. It will be the first project of its kind on the island and will be located in the Casal de Barri de Son Cànaves, located in Secar de la Real. The architectural project is almost complete and the rehabilitation and adaptation works, which will have an estimated duration of six months, are expected to begin shortly.

The project has a budget of 220,000 euros which will be used to remodel the space. The Son Cànaves casal de barri currently houses the library and is the headquarters of the Neighbourhood Association of Secar de la Real. Thus, the centre of popular and traditional culture will share the building with the library and the neighbourhood association and will have a deisgnated space of 217 square metres of usable area that are divided into open rooms.

According to the deputy mayor of Culture and Social Welfare, Antoni Noguera, "the City Council will manage the space and through a regulation will be able to accommodate various entities". The theme of this cultural centre will revolve around the ball de bot, traditional music, the gloses, the dimonis and the foc. The goal is to have a confluence of entities and disciplines".

Noguera also assured that "this centre of popular and traditional culture will maintain a good dialogue with the Teatre Mar i Terra, which will be the stage for the exhibition". The deputy mayor warned that in the case of the casal de barri de Son Cànaves, its role will be that of "a centre of creation and dissemination. It will have a conference room, a soundproof music room and another one where meetings can be held".

The alderman points out that "in Secar de la Real there is a deep-rooted traditional culture. It is the headquarters of several groups of ball de bot. The group Al Mayurqa is closely linked to this enclave and the Martorell brothers are also from here", some of the most outstanding glosadors and sonadors of the island. The initial idea is to have "a very important interaction with the neighbours and Secar, as this village of Palma has always been a focal point of the popular culture of our city," said Noguera.