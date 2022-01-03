The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 1,071 new positive cases of coronavirus, 249 more than were reported on Sunday. Of the 1,071, Mallorca has 1,040, while there are 19 in Ibiza, eleven in Minorca and one in Formentera.

As always, the Monday figures are influenced by a lack of testing on Sunday; hence why the numbers for Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera are particularly low. On Friday last week, when there were 1,973 new cases, there were 1,460 in Mallorca, 282 in Minorca, 214 in Ibiza and 17 in Formentera.

Despite the lack of Sunday testing, the 249 increase is a reflection of the fact that Saturday was a holiday. There was, therefore, also less testing than on other days.

The test rate for the 1,071 cases is 25.81%, the highest it has ever been; Sunday's rate was 23.81%. The seven-day positivity test rate is 24.06%. Last Friday, this was 21.86%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 1610.1, which is down from 1627.2 on Saturday. In Mallorca this is 1602.6, down from 1621.7; Minorca 1780.6, up from 1773.3; Ibiza 1584.0, down from 1609.7; Formentera 1150.9, up from 1092.1. The seven-day incidence for the Balearics is down from 817.2 on Saturday to 807.9.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients has increased by 37 since last Friday - a total of 272, with 242 patients in Mallorca (37 more), 25 in Ibiza (one more) and five in Minorca (down one).

The ICU Covid occupancy rate has gone up from 17.89% on Friday to 19.34% - 66 patients (five more), with 57 in Mallorca (up two), five in Ibiza (up two) and four in Minorca (up one).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 24,262 people, an increase of 1,550 compared with Friday. In Mallorca there are 19,553, an increase of 1,203.

Total cases since the start of the pandemic are 137,175 and deaths are 1,068.

Vaccination - 956,035 people have had at least one dose (85.43% of the target population), 933 more than on Friday; 923,670 people (82.54%) have had the complete course, an increase of 735.