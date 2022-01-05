Mounting number of cases,

Mounting number of cases..

05-01-2022

The Balearic Ministry for Health reported 3,993 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours this morning.

This is an all time record and means that in the last 48 hours there have been almost 8,000 cases.

