The Balearic Ministry for Health reported 3,993 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours this morning.
This is an all time record and means that in the last 48 hours there have been almost 8,000 cases.
More to follow
The Balearic Ministry for Health reported 3,993 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours this morning.
This is an all time record and means that in the last 48 hours there have been almost 8,000 cases.
More to follow
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Currently there are no comments.