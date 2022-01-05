Celebrations for Real Mallorca last night.

05-01-2022Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Real Mallorca came back from a goal down this evening to beat Eibar 1-2 in the last sixteen of the Copa del Rey.

Goals from Gaya (69th minute) and Angel (82nd minute) sent the visitors into the next round of the cup.

