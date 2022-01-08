Its freezing in Mallorca! Not a headline you would expect for an island which is known worldwide for its sun but the minimum temperature dropped in the early hours of this morning to -1 degrees Centigrade in Campos.

Infact, it was colder overnight in Mallorca than in many parts of the United Kingdom. These are the minimum temperatures overnight: 0 Petra 1 Muro 2 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 2 Manacor 2 Escorca, Lluc 2 Sa Pobla 2 Artà 3 Pollença 3 Serra d'Alfàbia 3 Porreres 3 Son Servera 3 Escorca, Son Torrella 4 Binissalem.

The good news is that the sun is now shining!!