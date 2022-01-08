The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 4,286 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 2,122 more than on Friday, when 2,164 new cases were based on less testing on Thursday, which was a public holiday.

The test rate for the 4,286 cases is 37.31%. The seven-day positivity test rate is 33.72%.

There has been some discrepancy between separate health ministry reports of this test rate. A more reliable figure for Friday, therefore, was 33.3% and not 24.05%, which was given on the ministry's general report for the day.

The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics remains 848.3. The 14-day cumulative incidence is down from 2248.1 to 2158.9. In Mallorca this is 2134.7, down from 2220.6; Minorca 2489.5, down from 2641.1; Ibiza 2157.1, down from 2232.1; Formentera 1377.7, down from 1402.9.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 153,645 cases in the Balearics. The number of deaths - 1,072 - remains unchanged.