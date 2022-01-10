Pollensa Bay

Pollensa Bay.

10-01-2022Xesca Serra

Cloudy to overcast sky with generally weak and scattered rainfall, more likely in the Tramuntana mountains and east of the island. Views from Puerto Soller.

Late afternoon could see rain across the whole island.

Nighttime temperatures are little changed with daytime temperatures in decline. Webcam feed from Santa Maria.

Wind from the north and northeast.

Estimated temperatures from the met office -

  • Felanitx 11 - 15

  • Lluc 5 - 12

  • Palma 7 - 14

  • Sa Pobla 7 - 11

Minimum temperatures from the met office:

  • 8 Alfàbia
  • 9 Escorca
  • 11 S.Servera
  • 11 Airport Palma
  • 12 Petra
  • 12 Llucmajor
  • 12 Pollença
  • 12 Sa Pobla
  • 12 Capdepera
  • 12 Artà
  • 12 Binissalem
  • 12 Porreres
  • 12 Manacor
  • 12 Campos
  • 12 Lluc
  • 12 Muro
  • 12 Sta Maria
  • 12 Sineu
  • 12 Santanyí

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.