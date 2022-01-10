Cloudy to overcast sky with generally weak and scattered rainfall, more likely in the Tramuntana mountains and east of the island. Views from Puerto Soller.

Late afternoon could see rain across the whole island.

Nighttime temperatures are little changed with daytime temperatures in decline. Webcam feed from Santa Maria.

Wind from the north and northeast.

Estimated temperatures from the met office -

Felanitx 11 - 15

Lluc 5 - 12

Palma 7 - 14

Sa Pobla 7 - 11

Minimum temperatures from the met office:

8 Alfàbia

9 Escorca

11 S.Servera

11 Airport Palma

12 Petra

12 Llucmajor

12 Pollença

12 Sa Pobla

12 Capdepera

12 Artà

12 Binissalem

12 Porreres

12 Manacor

12 Campos

12 Lluc

12 Muro

12 Sta Maria

12 Sineu

12 Santanyí