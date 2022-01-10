Cloudy to overcast sky with generally weak and scattered rainfall, more likely in the Tramuntana mountains and east of the island. Views from Puerto Soller.
Late afternoon could see rain across the whole island.
Nighttime temperatures are little changed with daytime temperatures in decline. Webcam feed from Santa Maria.
Wind from the north and northeast.
Estimated temperatures from the met office -
-
Felanitx 11 - 15
-
Lluc 5 - 12
-
Palma 7 - 14
-
Sa Pobla 7 - 11
Minimum temperatures from the met office:
- 8 Alfàbia
- 9 Escorca
- 11 S.Servera
- 11 Airport Palma
- 12 Petra
- 12 Llucmajor
- 12 Pollença
- 12 Sa Pobla
- 12 Capdepera
- 12 Artà
- 12 Binissalem
- 12 Porreres
- 12 Manacor
- 12 Campos
- 12 Lluc
- 12 Muro
- 12 Sta Maria
- 12 Sineu
- 12 Santanyí
