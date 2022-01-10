People over the age of 40 will be able to make an appointment for the booster dose from today.

The Government spokesman announced that the appointment will be open through the Government's website and encouraged people to get vaccinated as it is the way to fight the virus, he said. The government has not specified how many people are in this age range.

So far more than 180,000 people in this age group, 87.4% of the total, have already received their first dose.

The figures for those who can make an appointment from now on will not be much different. 89.6% of people in the Balearic Islands have already received the full vaccination schedule, which means a total of 928,522 residents of the islands.

The Government has been progressively calling the different groups from the moment it was decided to administer the third dose, so that the vaccination campaign now includes the inoculation of the third dose for those over 40 and the first dose for children under 12 years of age.