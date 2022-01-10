The President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, has once again encouraged people to get vaccinated against covid-19 and warned of the danger of not doing so: "A person who is not vaccinated has more risks and you only have to look at the wards of our hospitals and the people who unfortunately end up in intensive care," she said today.



"The percentage of unvaccinated people is much higher and much younger than those who are vaccinated," she added about the current healthcare situation in the Balearic Islands, during a visit to the Francesc Quetglas area, which opened as a vaccination centre today.



The president said that "a vaccinated person, if they get the covid, gets it with less risk, gets over it more quickly and with fewer after-effects, which is important".



Armengol visited the mass child vaccination centre that has been set up in the afternoons at the Espai Francesc Quetglas in Palma "to remind people of the need for vaccination", where she especially invited children between the ages of 5 and 11 to get vaccinated.



"They should take advantage of this right that we have on the islands, which is an immense blessing, because not everyone has the chance to get vaccinated free of charge and with the kindness that our health staff provide," she said.



Armengol insisted that "being vaccinated is a very high level of protection against the terrible disease of covid-19 and is the only individual and collective way of overcoming this disease".



To those who have not yet been vaccinated, the President of the Balearic Islands asked them to reflect "out of individual responsibility, for themselves and to protect the rest of the population".