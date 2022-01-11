In 2021, Palma Son Sant Joan Airport had 14.4 million passengers (arrivals and departures), 51.2% lower than in 2019 but 137.3% higher than 2020. There were 141,189 flights, 35% lower than in 2019.

The Aena airports authority reports a total of 119.95 million passengers for the whole of the network in Spain, 56.4% less passenger traffic than in 2019 and 57.7% more than in 2020. The number of flights was some 1.5 million, 35.7% lower than 2019. Of these passengers, 67.3 million travelled on international routes, a decrease of 64%.

By airport, Madrid-Barajas had the highest number of passengers - 24.1 million - a decrease of 60.9% compared to 2019 and an increase of 41% compared to 2020. Then came Barcelona-El Prat with 18.8 million, 64.2% lower than 2019; Palma Son Sant Joan; Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 8.8 million (-55.3% compared to 2019); and Gran Canaria, with 6.9 million (-48%). Ibiza was seventh with 4.5 million (-40.5%).

Ahead of Palma in terms of number of flights were Barcelona with 163,679 and Madrid with 217,537. Both of these were around 50% lower than in 2019.