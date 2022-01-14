The Firefighters of Mallorca and the Guardia Civil have rescued a couple of hikers from Luxembourg, aged 72 and 67, who were lost in the Puig de Bàlitx (Sóller) with their dog.

Sources from the Fire Department of Mallorca say the event took place yesterday afternoon. At around 5.45 pm the firefighters were called by the woman because they could not find their way home.

El #ParcdeSóller actua a un rescat d'una parella de luxemburguesos d'uns 70 anys d'edad perdurts al Puig de Bàlitx amb el seu ca.

Tot i estar deshidratats es trobavem bé i ja son a casa seva. pic.twitter.com/h6c4YVYmu6 — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) January 13, 2022

Agents of the Mountain Rescue Group of the Guardia Civil and the Fire Station of Sóller were mobilised, who located the couple and assisted them. They were well, although they were somewhat dehydrated.

The emergency services have advised hikers to be extremely careful in the mountains during the current cold snap and keep a close eye on the ever changing weather.