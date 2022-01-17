The Balearic government with the support of various town halls ordered the closure of four bars this morning for breaking Covid regulations as thousands of people celebrated the San Antonio fiesta.

Covid officials and local police officers visited 9 businesses which had allegedly broken Covid regulations over mass gatherings of people. Four were issued with closure notices.

The government and island town halls ordered that all festivities for San Antonio be cancelled but this didn´t stop hundreds of people gathering in Sa Pobla.