The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 3,456 new positive cases of coronavirus, five fewer than on Tuesday. There are 2,473 in Mallorca, 558 in Ibiza, 307 in Minorca and 13 in Formentera, with others unassigned. On Tuesday, the cases were - Mallorca 2,458, Ibiza 630, Minorca 219, Formentera 38.

The test rate is 34.30%, up from 33.86% on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is 33.57%, down slightly from 33.72%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 3143.5 to 3162.9. In Mallorca from 2980.7 to 3023.3; Ibiza 3944.6 to 4225.9; Minorca is down from 3558.1 to 2962.1; Formentera is also down - from 2074.9 to 1915.3. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 1115.6 to 1276.5.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients is down one, as it was on Tuesday. The total is 358 - Mallorca 293 (-2), Ibiza 50, Minorca 15 (+1). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is also down - to 25.22% with 86 patients, five fewer than on Tuesday: Mallorca 76 (-4), Ibiza seven (-1), Minorca three.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 62,037 people, an increase of 1,271. The number for Mallorca specifically is 48,560, an increase of 864.

The ministry reports four more deaths - the total is 1,103. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 191,838 cases.

Vaccination - 975,919 people have had at least one dose, a target population of 87.21% and an increase of 819. With the complete course there are 934,452 people, 83.50% and 514 more.