The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts cloudy skies for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or the minimum temperatures will rise, although there will be weak frosts in the Tramuntana mountain range and locally in the south of Mallorca. Live feed from Paguera.

The wind will blow from the north and northeast and will become light in the afternoon or evening.

Live feed from es Camp de Mar:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

-2 Campos

-2 Campos, Salines

0 Palma, Univ.

0 Serra d'Alfàbia

1 Escorca, Son Torrella

1 Escorca, Lluc

1 Aerop. Palma

1 Sineu

2 Santa María

2 Binissalem

3 Porreres

3 Son Bonet, Aerop.

3 Petra

3 Sa Pobla

3 Manacor

3 Santanyí