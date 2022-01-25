Today will be mainly sunny with intermittent cloud. Live feed from Cala Major.



Temperatures with little change or slightly rising with expected highs of between14º and 17º. Webcam at Can Pastilla.



Some weak frost in the Sierra de Tramuntana and a chilly start with temperatures as low as -3. Views from Puerto Soller.

Wind from the east and northeast.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 12 - 15

Lluc 3 - 13

Palma 2 - 16

Sa Pobla 1 - 15

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by met office:

-3 Escorca

1 Sa Pobla

1 Sineu

1 Campos

1 Petra

1 Palma Univ

2 Alfàbia

2 Binissalem

2 Sta Maria

2 Airport.Palma

3 Muro

3 Manacor

4 Lluc

4 Artà

4 Pollença

5 Porreres

6 Llucmajor

6 S.Servera

6 P.Sóller

6 P.Pollença

Weather forecast for the next few days:

