Weather map for today.

28-01-2022MDB

Some mist and fog in the east and also in Palma bay. Views towards Palma cathedral.

Frosts in general weak and local.

Mainly sunny with clear skies or with some light cloud. Live feed from Can Pastilla.

Temperatures will be about the same with a high of 18º. Views from Son Serra de Marina.

Light variable wind, predominantly northwest.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

  • Felanitx 5 - 17

  • Lluc -2- 14

  • Palma 0 - 17

  • Sa Pobla 0 - 17

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

  • -3 Escorca, Lluc
  • -2 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • -2 Binissalem
  • -2 Palma, University
  • -1 Campos
  • 0 Petra
  • 0 Santa María
  • 0 Muro
  • 0 Sa Pobla
  • 1 Manacor
  • 1 Campos, Salines
  • 1 Artà
  • 1 Pollença
  • 1 Sineu
  • 1 Andratx, Sant Elm

Weather forecast for the next few days:

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

